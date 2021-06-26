Paxos Standard (PAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.36 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $877.33 million and $70.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00027901 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 876,347,599 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.