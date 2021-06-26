PAYCENT Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $104,505.68 and $458.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

