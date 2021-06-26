Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

