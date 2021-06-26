Paytomat One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Paytomat has a market cap of $19,922.51 and $2.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

