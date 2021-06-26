PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $62.77 million and approximately $377,806.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 680,862,910 coins and its circulating supply is 219,957,472 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

