Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065,891 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.89% of Pembina Pipeline worth $141,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after buying an additional 292,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after buying an additional 381,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 683,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

