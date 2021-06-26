Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.45. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 1,395,314 shares trading hands.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.06 billion and a PE ratio of -46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.86.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

