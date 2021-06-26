Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $3,625.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00165502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,304.76 or 1.00506622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

