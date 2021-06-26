Peony Price Tops $0.38 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $4.21 million and $155,448.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 101.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050027 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001149 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,944,394 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

