Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $49.04

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $686,589.35 and $140,799.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $49.04 or 0.00154976 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

