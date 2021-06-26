PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $176,758.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00030030 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00137495 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,517,868 coins and its circulating supply is 45,277,696 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

