Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.27. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 19,155 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

