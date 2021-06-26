PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,561,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.70% of PG&E worth $163,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,448,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

