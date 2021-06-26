PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

