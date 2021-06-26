Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $636,744.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,855.15 or 0.99606357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.