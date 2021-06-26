Phantasma Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $135,061.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,871.01 or 0.99664845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

