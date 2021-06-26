Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops One Day Volume of $61.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $825,931.51 and approximately $61.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.96 or 1.00445205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00338378 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00377261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00687691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,305,162 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.