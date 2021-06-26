Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $661,540.65

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $661,540.65 and $5,014.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00583294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,889,561,758 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.