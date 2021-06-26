Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,579.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $4,579.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00350197 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,377,262 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

