Photon (PHO) Reaches Market Cap of $150,162.43

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Photon has a total market cap of $150,162.43 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,244,112,831 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

