Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Photronics worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,529 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.