Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,888 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 45.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 234.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

