Pillar Price Tops $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $163,644.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

