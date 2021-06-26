PIN (PIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,940.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 55.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $6,940.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

