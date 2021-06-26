Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $2,766.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00381594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00940424 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,864,691 coins and its circulating supply is 428,604,255 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

