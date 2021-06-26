Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

