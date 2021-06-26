Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $68,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

