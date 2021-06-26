PirateCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,222.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $872,171.79 and $1,222.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,234,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

