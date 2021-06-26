Pizza Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,996.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007825 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.88 or 0.01422114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

