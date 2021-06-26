PKG Token (PKG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,216.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 108% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $297,650.79 and approximately $6,216.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.10 or 1.00464671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

