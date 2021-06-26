PlayFuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.31 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

