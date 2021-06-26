Playkey (PKT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,179.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $183,989.62 and $71,179.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

