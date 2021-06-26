Plian Trading Down 37.6% This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Plian has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $3.73 million and $153,717.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,506,861 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

