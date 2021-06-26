Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

