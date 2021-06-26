Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $427,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,479,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.