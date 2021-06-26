POA (POA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,092.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $147,092.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,927,181 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
