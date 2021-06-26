Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $11.36 or 0.00036635 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

