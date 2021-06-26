PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Reaches $0.16

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $480,411.42 and approximately $57,876.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.70 or 1.00464860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002940 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

