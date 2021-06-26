PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 3,070,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $388.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.