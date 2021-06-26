PolypuX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,642.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $60,156.90 and $4,642.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

