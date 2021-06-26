Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $2.44 million and $725,962.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

