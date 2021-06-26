Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Porch Group worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

