Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $8,779,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,831. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.