PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $861.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.92 or 0.05629393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.01419514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00391546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00125658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.49 or 0.00631271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00390112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038088 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,349,840 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

