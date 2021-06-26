PowerPool Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00052645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00584716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038215 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,251,345 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

