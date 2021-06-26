PowerPool Trading Down 30.1% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,251,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

