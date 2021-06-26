PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

