PRCY Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $703,812.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and $703,812.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,427,212 coins and its circulating supply is 7,867,603 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

