Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PD opened at C$49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$653.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$51.70.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.8699998 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

