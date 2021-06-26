Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prelude Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

91.6% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prelude Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A -$56.93 million -7.00 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Prelude Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prelude Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors 4634 17692 38923 768 2.58

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 74.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.86%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.